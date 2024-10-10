Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 23.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 494,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,728,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

