Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.19, but opened at $61.44. Power Integrations shares last traded at $61.02, with a volume of 5,709 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

