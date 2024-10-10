Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 10.9 %

Power REIT stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

