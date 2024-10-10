Prairie Operating Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, Singular Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PROP)

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Singular Research issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Prairie Operating in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Prairie Operating has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.38).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROP. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prairie Operating during the second quarter worth $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

