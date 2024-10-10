Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Holdings Cut by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 363,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196,318 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares in the company, valued at $631,632.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Precigen Price Performance

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 3,084.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

