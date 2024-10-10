PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.62, but opened at $73.50. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $73.69, with a volume of 213,413 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,959.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $2,062,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,880.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,959.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,892 shares of company stock worth $12,134,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

