Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. XN LP raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

PCOR opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,582,391.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $78,432.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,419 shares in the company, valued at $12,459,856.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,947,691. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

