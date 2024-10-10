ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.41. 89,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 901,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,800,545 shares in the company, valued at $498,435,537.05. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,933,600 shares of company stock worth $12,207,161. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProFrac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProFrac by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProFrac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

