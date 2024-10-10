Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 73,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,448,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,024,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.