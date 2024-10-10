Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.