Propel (TSE:PRL) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRL. Ventum Financial set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Propel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of PRL opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Propel has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Propel had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Propel will post 5.2716469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

