Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Martin Carolan Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Free Report) insider Martin Carolan purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).

Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Martin Carolan bought 250,000 shares of Provaris Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,756.76).

Provaris Energy Ltd engages in the development of hydrogen production projects in Australia and internationally. The company owns 100% interest in the Tiwi Islands Hydrogen Export project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also develops compressed hydrogen shipping solutions. The company was formerly known as Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

