Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Martin Carolan Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Free Report) insider Martin Carolan purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).
Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Martin Carolan bought 250,000 shares of Provaris Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,756.76).
Provaris Energy Price Performance
Provaris Energy Company Profile
