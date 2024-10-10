PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 26,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. PSQ had a negative net margin of 349.52% and a negative return on equity of 348.34%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. On average, analysts expect that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

