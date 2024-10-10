PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Up 6,306.3% in September

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 6,306.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PPERF stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
