PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Up 6,306.3% in September

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 6,306.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of PPERF stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

