PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.41% of PTC worth $88,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PTC by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 834,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,061,000 after purchasing an additional 169,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in PTC by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,330. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Up 2.0 %

PTC stock opened at $181.59 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

