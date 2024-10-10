Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Cut by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,446 shares of company stock worth $2,531,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.27. 296,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,783. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

