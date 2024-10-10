PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. B. Riley cut their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PubMatic

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

In other news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,743.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lisa Gimbel sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,743.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,759.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,896 shares of company stock worth $1,906,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 19.4% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in PubMatic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 170.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $380,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.1 %

PubMatic stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.