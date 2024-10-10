Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
