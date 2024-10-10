Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Decreased by Wedbush

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.