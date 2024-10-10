Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMC)

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

