Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lifted by Noble Financial

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Euroseas in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $13.24 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.36% and a return on equity of 38.07%.

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

