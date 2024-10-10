Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.