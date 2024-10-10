Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Cut by William Blair

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSM stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,706 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $16,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

