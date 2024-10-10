Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Silvercorp Metals Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of C$98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million.
Silvercorp Metals Price Performance
SVM stock opened at C$6.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.03. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$312,531.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,593 shares of company stock valued at $602,814. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
