Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:HL)

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.