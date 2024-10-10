Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Shares Up 4.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 22,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 65,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Q32 Bio Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $565.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.32.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q32 Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,649,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

