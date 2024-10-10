Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Raymond James

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. Newmont has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Newmont by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

