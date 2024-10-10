QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Jagdeep Singh Sells 192,270 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $1,063,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,325,923.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $1,151,697.30.

On Monday, August 12th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 4.58.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

