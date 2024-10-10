Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $619.16. The company had a trading volume of 305,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,333. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

