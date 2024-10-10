Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.82. 1,036,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,290. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

