Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,627 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TLT traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 19,321,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,476,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

