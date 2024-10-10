Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 39,729 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $47,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,577 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 453,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

