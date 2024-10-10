Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,271,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $387.78. 245,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,617. The company has a market cap of $133.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

