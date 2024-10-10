Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 24.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $139.76. 1,093,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

