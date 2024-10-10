Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEZU. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,567,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.