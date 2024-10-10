Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 389 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.68. 336,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.