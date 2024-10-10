Randall Chatwin Sells 5,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

