Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

BIIB opened at $185.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.09. Biogen has a 1-year low of $181.31 and a 1-year high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

