Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

RGNX stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $456.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $168,405.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,722.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $864,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

