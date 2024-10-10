RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.04 ($0.03). Approximately 1,392,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 417,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

RBG Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79. The company has a market cap of £2.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.88.

About RBG

(Get Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.