Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.61. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 153.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

