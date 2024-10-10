Realbotix Corp. (CVE:XBO) Director Frederick Pye Acquires 373,650 Shares

Realbotix Corp. (CVE:XBO – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Pye purchased 373,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$37,365.00.
Realbotix Stock Performance
Realbotix (CVE:XBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.43 million during the quarter.
