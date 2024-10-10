Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ 3rd Largest Position

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 5.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.83 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

