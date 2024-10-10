Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.19. Approximately 944,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,792,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

