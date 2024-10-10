Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 233714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Get Redwire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwire

Redwire Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. Analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at $253,530,548.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.