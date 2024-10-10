Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RRX opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.