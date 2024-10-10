Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $239.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $217.78. 80,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,857. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $143.96 and a 52 week high of $227.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

