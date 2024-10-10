Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.52% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLMD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 90,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 51,407 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $153,706.93. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,231.76. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda bought 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,588.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 51,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $153,706.93. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,231.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,300 shares of company stock worth $429,655. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

