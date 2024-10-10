Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20. 25,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$13.04.

Relo Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.96.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

