Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

RRBI stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $344.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $30,832.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 368,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,565,963.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $29,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 580 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,832.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,565,963.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

(Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.